'Dragon Quest XI' for Nintendo Switch news: No confirmed release date; more time needed due to technical adjustments

It looks like Nintendo Switch users might have to wait a while to get their hands on "Dragon Quest XI." Aside from having no official release date yet, the developer of the game, Square Enix, revealed that they still need more time for some technical adjustments.

"Dragon Quest XI" is already becoming a massive success in the Japanese market for both its Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 (PS4) versions. Square Enix originally wanted to launch the game's PS4 and 3DS versions just in time for the 30th anniversary back in May. However, the launch was delayed because Square Enix wanted to make a few more adjustments in terms of playability and balance.

As for Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, it has yet to be determined. Even though the developer announced that the game will arrive on the console, they remain tight-lipped when it comes to discussing further details.

In a recent interview with Toyo Keizai, Yu Miyake, the company's executive producer revealed why it is taking the developer quite a while to finish working on "Dragon Quest XI" for the Nintendo Switch. He stated that they are taking their time to make some tweaks on the technical side. Even though they cannot give an official date just yet, he assured that they are hard at work to make sure everything goes smoothly.

It is safe to say that they want things to be perfect before releasing the console version. With that in mind, "Dragon Quest XI" on Switch will likely have a port similar to that of the PlayStation 4, and they are trying to fit the game within the limits of the console's hardware juice.

Meanwhile, "Dragon Quest XI" with its English title "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" will be arriving to the west in 2018. The PS4 and 3DS versions of the game are also now available in Japan.