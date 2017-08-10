'Dragon Quest Builders 2' PS4, Nintendo Switch release date news: Sequel to have underwater and co-operative features

The sequel to "Dragon Quest Builders" is underway. Square Enix

"Dragon Quest Builders 2" was just announced the Japanese market and the sequel to the sandbox action role-playing game will be coming with a slew of new features.

During the Dragon Quest Festival in Japan over the weekend, game developer and publisher Square Enix revealed that a sequel to the successful "Dragon Quest Builder" is currently underway and will be available on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Nintendo Switch.

The Minecraft-inspired follow-up will introduce new elements to the game, some of which were showcased during the live stream. In the video from the event, the hero gets to dive into a body of water, swim and explore around the area, then go to the new materials. This underwater aspect was absent in the first game.

The hero uses the hammer in another scene to knock away the side of a rocky basin that is full of water. The edge blows wide open and water gushes out creating a waterfall. To avoid getting pummeled by the water, he uses a cloth to glide away from his perch and stay airborne.

Another new mechanic to the sequel is the cooperative multiplayer aspect wherein players can work together. In the gameplay footage, players can be seen working together in building a small hut.

In related news, "Dragon Quest Builders 2's" release for the Switch would mean that developers will have to repurpose the PhyreEngine, which was used in the first game.

PhyreEngine is an engine made by Sony for PlayStation-type hardware. This choice of engine made a lot of sense as the first game was made for the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

Square Enix also has the option to start from scratch and use another suite of middleware like Unreal Engine 4. No matter which engine they plan to use, fans will be anticipating the game coming out on the Switch.

"Dragon Quest Builders 2" for PS4 and Nintendo Switch does not have a release date yet for Japan, let alone a North American launch. However, the first game was eventually released for Western players and the sequel is expected to get the same treatment.