'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' updates: Game's Super Pack 3 DLC arriving this month, to feature Bojack as the master

Six months after "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" was released, the popular anime-based game will be offering something new, again, to its avid fans as it is releasing a new downloadable content (DLC) for the said game this month.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" was released in October last year. Six months since its release, fans of the game can look forward to it having a new brand of gaming excitement as Bandai Namco is releasing the game's Super Pack 3 DLC soon.

With the arrival of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Super Pack 3, players will have to focus on the Future Trunks saga featured in last year's "Dragon Ball Super" anime. The DLC will usher Zamasu, Super Saiyan Rose Black Goku, and Bojack into the game, and introduce five additional skills, four new costumes, three new parallel quests, five super souls, two emotes, and many more.

It has also been learned that the upcoming DLC will feature Bojack as the master. However, players must avail of his costume first before they can play the character. Hence, players are advised to get Bojack's costume in the TP Medal Shop, which is available every weekend.

To the uninitiated, one of the key features of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is reliving the "Dragon Ball" story through time-traveling in the game. In the story mode version of the game, players are required to restore the timeline so that the distorted version of the "Dragon Ball" story can be fixed.

Meanwhile, contrary to earlier reports, the Super Pack 3 will not only be released in Japan. According to the latest reports, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Super Pack 3 will also be made available to gamers in the west once it has been released.

As of this writing, though, the exact release date of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Super Pack 3 remains unknown although Bandai Namco has already confirmed its arrival this April.

Season Pass members will get the Super Pack 3 for free, while non-Season Pass owners can avail the DLC for $9.99 only.