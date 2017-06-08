'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' releasing to Nintendo Switch; 'Super Pack 4 DLC' coming this month

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" was released onPlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC last October. Nintendo's latest console, the Nintendo Switch, was just released last March. This is why "Dragon Ball" fans on the Switch will have to wait a while. Fortunately for them though, Bandai Namco has already confirmed that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch.

There is no exact release date yet, but they announced that the game will be available this fall. That puts Switch players a year behind their PlayStation, Xbox, and PC counterparts. It was originally going to be released in Japan this fall, but they have announced the release in the United States and Europe at the same time. It will feature motion controls and ad-hoc play. Up to six players can play together and up to two players per system.

In relation to the Nintendo Switch release, it was also announced that the "Dragon Ball Super Pack 4 DLC" will arrive in month for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. It is supposed to include two powerful characters, Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito, according to Flickering Myth.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is a fighting role-playing video game based on the "Dragon Ball" anime series. It is the sequel to the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" game released a few years ago. It gives the players the chance to develop their own warriors, create avatars, and fight enemies.

For Nintendo Switch users who may not know, these are some of the things to expect from Bandai: time travel through the "Dragon Ball" story and historic moments in the "Dragon Ball" universe, enhanced graphics to bring the anime experience to life, new characters, a much bigger game — seven times the size of the original game — and in depth character creation system and battle adjustments.