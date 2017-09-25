'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' release date news: Second installment now available on all platforms

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is now available on Nintendo Switch YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America

Fans of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" might be excited to know that the Nintendo Switch version of the game is coming. Bandai Namco has recently dropped the trailer for the game as it launched a few days ago.

The new trailer offers a glimpse of what players can expect when they get their hands on the game. From the trailer, it is evident that "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has some unique features as well as gameplay.

The unveiling of a Nintendo Switch version of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" happened back in January, where some of the game's features exclusive to the console were also revealed. Motion controls are included in the Switch version of the game, which makes it great for players to throw a Kamehameha like Goku in the game. Of course, this feature is optional.

It will also allow players to explore the anime's universe either on the television or on-the-go. "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will also have some Ad-Hoc cooperative play for up to six players at a time.

Being the sequel to the first "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" game that was released back in 2015, it can be expected that the fan-favorite characters from the anime will be included. From Goku, Trunks, Cell, Vegeta, Frieza, and many others. The first game was considered a success, and a lot described this as a "comeback" game from the previous games that were not as well-received.

Nevertheless, fans of the anime and the first game will have some fun exploring what the sequel has to offer.

As revealed by the official site, the second installment gives players the ultimate "Dragon Ball" game experience. Players can either develop their own warriors, create their own avatars, train to learn new skills as well as help in taking down the new enemies in order to restore the original story of the popular series.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.