'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Nintendo Switch release date, news: Game available in the US on Sept. 22

Last July 10, Japanese game developer Bandai Namco announced a specific release date for the most-awaited "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for Nintendo Switch gamers worldwide.

The game will be available in the American market by Sept. 22, while Japanese gamers get to enjoy the game earlier with a Sept. 7 release. Unfortunately, there are no news whether this iteration is going to include downloadable content (DLC) that was previously released or just the vanilla version of the title.

Gamers were also treated to an updated preview of the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for Nintendo Switch. Together with its official announcement, Bandai Namco rolled out several screenshots of the game that were never seen before. The graphics are now visibly better and sharper. Additionally, most of the aliasing that were noted in earlier screenshots are already gone.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for Nintendo Switch has features that are not available to users of other consoles. According to reports, the recently released version features a "Time Patrol" from the first Dragon Ball Xenoverse.

Gamers who order the game before its release date will be given the privilege to unlock all characters from the main story. Nintendo fans will surely enjoy this special addition because "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1" never became available to users of any Nintendo console.

Another feature unique to the Nintendo Switch version is the inclusion of motion controls. With this new feature, gamers using the console can pull off iconic moves from "Dragon Ball." Multiply gaming is also available through the ad-hoc multiplayer feature, and local battles can be made possible with Joy-Con and one system.

After "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," Bandai Namco and Arc System Works may also be launching another "Dragon Ball" game. "Dragon Ball Z" could possibly arrive shortly, according to Dragon Ball Z Producer Tomoko Hiroki when interviewed by Game Blog.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is available for pre-order in various retailers for $49.99.