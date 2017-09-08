'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Nintendo Switch news: Latest trailer reveals gameplay modes

"Dragonball Xenoverse 2" for Nintendo Switch will be released worldwide on Sept. 22. Bandai Namco

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is coming to the Nintendo Switch this September. Although the release is still a few weeks away, Bandai Namco's latest trailer for the Switch version reveals what fans can expect from the upcoming video game.

The four-minute trailer shows the nitty-gritty of the game's modes which include local multiplayer, table-top and TV mode.

TV mode allows gamers to play through the entire "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" storyline while table-top mode allows users to share Joy-Con controllers, giving them the chance to battle each other on the same screen. Handheld mode lets users play the game on the go.

In the video, live actors also show how to form the gestures that move the game forward, which is helpful for fans wondering how "Xenoverse 2" can be played via the Switch.

"Xenoverse 2" has already been released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, which means the Switch version had to step up its game if it wants fans to love it.

So, although the game was made to adjust to the dynamics of the Switch, a downsized console doesn't mean downgraded gameplay. For one, "Xenoverse 2's" multiplayer setup is highly compatible with the Switch's portability and local multiplayer functionality.

The Switch version will include exclusive features, particularly Switch-specific controls and functionality, an example being performing the Kamehameha and Spirit Bomb with the Joy-Con motion controls.

Included as well as are the six-player local multiplayer mode and being able to use Joy-Cons individually to play the game with a friend. The former lets players team up with friends to take on huge bosses.

Fans may be disappointed to know, however, that the open world segments will run at 30 frames per second (fps). One-on-one battles will be at 60 fps, though, which means high-quality battles are still in the running for fans.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is set for a Nintendo Switch release on Friday, Sept. 22.