'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' gameplay trailer for Nintendo Switch: Console boasts smooth battle system
A "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" teaser video for the Nintendo Switch was recently released, showcasing the characters and their battle moves. The trailer may be in Japanese but fans will be able to appreciate the gameplay as well as a preview of what they can expect when using the hybrid console.
The game is already available for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One but will finally drop for the Nintendo Switch in late September.
Based on the teaser, the game appears to run smoothly on the Switch, which players can take anywhere. If they choose to play on their television, the Switch can be docked and they can switch to their pro-controller.
Players will also understand how the battle system will work when using the Nintendo Switch JoyCons. These are the wireless controllers that can be detached from the Switch. With these, players will be able to throw fireballs, dodge incoming attacks, use hit combinations and more.
Fans will experience the same highlights of the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" sequel just as in other consoles. Firstly, in the "Dragon Ball" universe, players can relive the "Dragon Ball" story by safeguarding historic monuments and traveling through time. Next, there will be a new city hub that is more than seven times the size of the original game and can fit 300 players simultaneously online.
There will also be next-generation visuals that will bring the "Dragon Ball" anime experience to life. The sequel will have the new characters and boss fights. Lastly, there will be a more in-depth character creation system as well as enhanced battle adjustments.
As a bonus, all of the playable characters from the main story of the game can be unlocked with a code that will be given to Switch players.
"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for the Nintendo Switch will be available on Sept. 22. It was launched for PS4 and Xbox One in October 2016.
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- It it 'extremism' to believe in climate change? 4 in 10 people says it is
- Pastor and doting father of five killed as plane crashes shortly after take-off
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Survivor of ISIS massacre says Christians were told to renounce their faith but women refused
- ISIS brides say 'disgusting' jihadi husbands only care about 'women and sex'
- 3 Biblical reasons why Pope Francis is right to preach it to the moaners: 'Stop whining'
- Can we ever understand the deep suffering of the children of Mosul?
- Indian pastor murdered in drive-by shooting, Christians in street protest
- Christian campaigners protest as assisted dying law is tested in court again