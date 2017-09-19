'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC news: Buu and Dabura confirmed as new characters

Screenshot from the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" trailer. YouTube/BandaiNamcoEntertainmentAmerica

There are two new characters joining "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" as seen in a new scan from V-Jump magazine.

Buuhan and Dabura are now confirmed to make an appearance in the game as downloadable characters, according to the V-Jump magazine scan. The two characters come from the Majin Buu Saga of "Dragon Ball Z."

Demon King Dabura is Babidi's assistant, capable of turning his enemies into stone using his saliva. Meanwhile, the new version of Buu is the one based on the episodes after he absorbs Gohan.

A new mentor might also be joining the game. Zamasu, who originally appeared in "Dragon Ball Super," will join the game's mentors, which are characters who teach players new skills and can be used with the user's characters in the game.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for these characters yet, as game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet released an official statement.

There is a chance, however, that the downloadable characters may come out alongside the Nintendo Switch version of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," which will be released on Friday, Sept. 22.

The scanned V-Jump magazine specifically mentioned availability on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, since the two are the only platforms that support the game in Japan.

There is no news yet if and when the characters will be released for Western players and for the Xbox One and PC.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is a fighting game based on the "Dragon Ball" franchise. It is a sequel to the 2015 game "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" and as such, the game follows its predecessor's gameplay. Settings include popular locations from the "Dragon Ball" universe such as Conton City, Namekian Village and Frieza's ship.

"Develop your own warrior, create the perfect avatar, train to learn new skills and help fight new enemies to restore the original story of the DRAGON BALL series," according to the official synopsis.