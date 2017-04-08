'Dragon Ball Super' spoilers: Goku will meet and recruit Buu and Android 17 in episodes 85 and 86
In the previous episodes of "Dragon Ball Super," Goku had been doing his best to put together a great team that would fight in the upcoming tournament. The super saiyan continues with his search and will meet Buu and Android 17 in episodes 85 and 86, respectively, of the anime.
In episode 84 of "Dragon Ball Super," Krillin and Android 18 agreed to join Goku's team to fight in the tournament. Krillin even impressed Gohan and the rest when he showed his new technique, the Solar Flare x 100. However, Android 18 pointed out that the tournament format will not always be one-on-one. With this, Goku decided to focus on completing his team and asked Dende about the location of Android 17.
In episode 85 of "Dragon Ball Super," spoilers reveal that Goku is close to completing his team. While searching for Android 17, he will meet Buu along the way, who seems to have lost some weight due to constant training. Nonetheless, the two will not resist to test their skills and fight against each other.
Spoilers also reveal that episode 85 will feature how the fighters in other universe prepare for the fight. They will also reportedly form an alliance with one another in order to ensure the defeat of Goku's team.
Meanwhile, in episode 86 of "Dragon Ball Super," Goku will meet Android 17 for the first time. In a translated synopsis, it reveals that Android 17 has already resorted to a quiet life as a forest ranger in a park reserve. Nonetheless, Goku will try to recruit Android 17 to join and fight for his team. The summary also hints that they will first engage in a fight. Will Android 17 join the tournament?
Goku is expected to complete his team in episode 86. The tournament is also anticipated to commence in this episode.
Episode 85 airs on Sunday, April 9. Meanwhile, episode 86 will air the following week, on April 16.
