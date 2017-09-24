'Dragon Ball Super' spoilers: Episode 8 teases Gohan, Frost, and Frieza's epic battle

"Dragon Ball Super episode 107 features Frieza. YouTube/Future Zeno Sama

With only half an hour left until the end of the Tournament of Power, all fighters from each universe live to face another battle in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 8. This time around, Gohan (voiced by Masako Nozawa) will go head to head against Frieza (Ryusei Nakao) and Frost (also voiced by Nakao).

Things are heating up in the tournament, as some epic battles might lead up to the milestone moment that fans will surely be surprised of.Gohan will likely have a hard time defeating Team Universe 2's Jimizu (Yasuhiro Mamiya), the character who comes from Yardat race and possess a unique ability to control space and time, allowing him to teleport from one place to another in just a blink of an eye.

The official synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 8 states (via The Saiyan Island), "Son Gohan is being chased down by Universe 2's Jimizu, who is a Yardat with the Instant Transmission technique. Frieza looks on as this is happening to Gohan and proposes Universe 6's Frost join forces with him due to his shared hatred of Saiyans."

Despite the treaty between Goku and Frieza, the villain will betray Team Universe 7 in the tournament. The episode preview features Gohan explaining to his father Goku that it is too brutal for Frieza to become their ally since he has been conniving with Frost. The son said, "Dad, Frieza is too cruel to call an ally after all. He has been dealing with Universe 6's Frost behind the scenes."

Gohan further added, "We can't let these dirty, evil guys roam free! It's up to me to defeat the worst pair in all the universes!" He is set to fight against Frost and Frieza. Apparently, this may lead to the Potential Unleashed state of the Saiyan.

Frieza's betrayal of Goku's team will come as no surprise to many. The villain also made no secret from the beginning that he despised the Saiyans and wanted to eradicate them due to his fear that these beings would overpower him.

Catch "Dragon Ball Super" episode 8 on Sunday, Sept. 24, on Crunchyroll, FUNimation and other anime online portals.