'Dragon Ball Super' special spoilers, update: Oct. 8 episode to feature Goku's new Super Saiyan form

Promotional image for "Dragon Ball Super" by Toei Animation Facebook/toeianimation

The "Dragon Ball" anime series have shown various Super Saiyan transformations over the years. With "Dragon Ball Super," the fans have seen Son Goku transforming into his Super Saiyan Blue form, which is the most powerful stage that a Saiyan can attain. However, latest reports about the one-hour special episode on October suggest that a new Super Saiyan form will be revealed.

A promotional video for "Dragon Ball Super" and "One Piece" was released online. The part of the video for "DBS" shows Goku transforming into an unknown Super Saiyan God stage. Goku is seen to have his eyes turning into silver, while his body emits a silvery white aura.

The next Super Saiyan God form is expected to appear when Goku finally faces the strongest opponent in the ongoing Tournament of Power, Jiren. There is still so much to learn about the character, but there are hints that the Universe 11 fighter will become Goku's most powerful opponent yet. The latest opening theme of "Dragon Ball Super" already teases the highly-anticipated battle between Goku and Jiren, and the one-hour episode on Oct. 8 will finally show the face-off.

Otaku Art reported earlier that a silver-eyed Super Saiyan God will appear in "Dragon Ball Super," and the promotional video further confirms that Goku will achieve this form soon. Similarities between the Jump Magazine feature of the silver Super Saiyan God and Goku's new form in the promo video are notable as well.

The last Super Saiyan form revealed in "Dragon Ball Super" is Goku's Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken. This form was used by Goku against Hit in the Universe 6 versus Universe 7 story arc of the anime series. It is obvious that the silver-eyed Super Saiyan God will be the strongest form yet, but it is still left unanswered if the transformation is enough to bring down a God of Destruction like Beerus, or even Jiren who is suspected to be the strongest mortal being.

The special one-hour "Dragon Ball Super" episode will air on Oct. 8 in Japan from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fans from the US and other parts of the world can view the episode via online streaming.