'Dragon Ball Super' episode 99 spoilers: Zen-Oh to kick Krillin out of the Tournament of Power?

As the ongoing Universe Survival saga heats up, fans will finally have a taste of Krillin's hidden abilities. In the 99th episode of "Dragon Ball Super," Krillin will come to the aid of his wife, Android 18.

As a quick refresher, the latest episode of "Dragon Ball Super" saw Team Universe 7 defeating Team Universe 9 in the Tournament of Power. As a result, Zen-Oh and Future Zen-Oh eradicated the universe and all of its warriors — Bergamo the Crusher, Poison Blow Lavender, Basil the Kicker, Hop, Roselle, Comfrey, Hyssop, Comfrey, Sorrel, Chappil and Oregano.

This amused Universe 9's angel Mojito, but horrified everyone else knowing such a thing will happen if their universe lost in the Tournament of Power.

As the grueling battle continues, Krillin will go against Universe 10's Jium in the upcoming episode of "Dragon Ball Super." Suddenly, he will find his wife, Android 18, in a tight spot as she battles Universe 4's Shousa.

"Kuririn and No. 18! Their Husband-and-Wife Power explodes!! More and more people drop out! Kuririn comes to No. 18's aid?! The annihilation of Universe 9 shows Goku and the gang just how harsh the Tournament of Power is," Weekly Shonen Jump's synopsis of the next "Dragon Ball Super" episode reads, as cited by ComicBook.com. "In the midst of a stalemate, Goku and Vegeta get the fight started again!! Meanwhile, No. 18 is in a tight spot as she battles Universe 4's warrior Shousa. Her husband Kuririn flies to her rescue and...?!"

Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that Krillin will end up breaking one of the tournament's rules to ensure the safety of his wife. As a result, he will be kicked out from the Tournament of Power.

The 99th episode of "Dragon Ball Super" titled "Show Them! Krillin's True Power!!" will air on Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It will also be streamed on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow.