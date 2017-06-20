'Dragon Ball Super' episode 96 spoilers: Tournament of Power begins; how powerful is Jiren the Gray?
After months of waiting, the Tournament of Power finally begins in the 96th episode of "Dragon Ball Super." Upon Son Goku's (voiced by Masako Nozawa) arrival at the World of Void, he notices an incredible energy coming from the strongest member of Team Universe 11, Jiren the Gray (voiced by Eiji Hanawa).
Hence, fans are itching to find out how strong Jiren really is, with some even noting that the warrior has the same aura as Fused Zamasu (voiced by Shinichiro Miki). In a previous episode, Toppo (voiced by Kenji Nomura) informed Goku that he would have no chance of winning against Jiren.
Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that Jiren has three powerful techniques called Flight, Ki Blast and Power Impact. The first one gives him an ability to fly through the manipulation of ki, while the second one is the most basic type of energy attacks. Lastly, the Power Impact enables him to fire a ki blast in the form of a fireball.
Aside from Jiren, other strongest warriors — including Cabba (voiced by Daisuke Kishio), Frieza (voiced by Ryūsei Nakao) and the Trio De Dangers — will also participate in the Tournament of Power. However, before the battle begins, Universe 7's God of Destruction, Beerus (voiced by Kōichi Yamadera), suddenly makes a game-changing announcement, according to Saiyan Island's translation of "Weekly Shonen Jump" preview.
Meanwhile, the Omni-Kings are taking some time off to relax before the Tournament of Power begins. Much to their surprise, Universes 1, 5, 8, and 12's God of Destructions — Iwen, Arak, Liquir, and Gene — assemble before them. As to what is the reason behind such move, fans will have to wait when the episode airs.
The 96th episode of "Dragon Ball Super," titled "The Time is Here! To the World of Void for the Fate of the Universe!!," is scheduled to air on June 25.
