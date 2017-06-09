'Dragon Ball Super' episode 94 spoilers: Goku's meeting with Frieza isn't as expected

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 94 will likely see Goku travelling to the afterlife to meet with Frieza. However, the Saiyan will soon find out that the price for bringing the villain to their team is much greater than he thinks.

Episode 93 surprised many fans with Frieza agreeing to be in Goku's team. Of course, not everyone is happy with the decision, given than the villain caused trouble for them in the past.

However, Goku's friends are the least of his worries with Sidra, the God of Destruction for Universe 9, cooking up a plan to neutralize Universe 7.

According to the synopsis of "Dragon Ball Super" episode 94 — titled "The Emperor of Evil Returns! A Reception of Mysterious Assassins?!" — Goten and Trunks are left to look after things while Goku is away. The Saiyan is currently looking for a worthy present to the Fortuneteller Baba, unaware of Sidra's plans for his universe.

Sidra holds a grudge against Universe 7. With the Tournament of Power about to begin, he is prepared to do everything in his power to sabotage their chances of participating.

His plan is pretty straightforward but if successful, it could put all of Goku's efforts to waste. The plan involves him beating up Frieza so bad that he will be unable to participate.

Will Sidra succeed in his plans and hinder Universe 7's chances at the tournament? Will Frieza manage to avoid his fate or possibly even beat up the God of Destruction with the help of Goku? Whichever the case may be, there is no doubt that fans can look forward to one action-packed episode.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 94 will air on Sunday, June 11, at 9 a.m. Japan time on Fuji TV. It will also be available for streaming on Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll in both English dub and original Japanese audio.