'Dragon Ball Super' episode 84 spoilers: Krillin to lose his cool as Gohan doubts his ability

The upcoming episode 84 of "Dragon Ball Super" will feature Krillin losing his cool and engaging in a fight with Gohan after the latter challenges the former to a fight in order to gauge his ability.

Things are becoming more entertaining in "Dragon Ball Super's" current story arc, "Universal Survival." After last Sunday's episode 83 featured Goku getting pressured to find the best fighters to represent Universe 7 in the upcoming Tournament of Power, the next installment of the anime series will have Krillin engaging in an emotional fight with Gohan.

According to spoiler reports, episode 84 will feature Goku and Android 18 watching Krillin train secretly. However, when Gohan drops by, the trouble will begin as the half-Saiyan will eventually challenge the strongest human on earth for a fight, in order to find out if he has what it takes to participate in the Tournament of Power. After all, it is alleged that Gohan is not convinced that Krillin has the ability that qualifies him to be a part of the team.

Sources claim that Krillin will give his best shot as he takes Gohan's challenge. Even if Gohan has not transformed into his Saiyan state, it is said that he will unleash all his powers against his friend. In fact, because of his bright moves, Goku will even wear a pair of shades.

Based on the synopsis of "Dragon Ball Super" episode 84, Krillin will be surprised when Goku offers him to be one of the members of Universe 7 team in the Tournament of Power. After all, Krillin has long retired from martial arts.

Apart from Krillin, Goku has also invited Krillin's wife, Android 18, to be a part of the team.

Will Krillin impress Goku and eventually become a member of Universe 7's team in the Tournament of Power? Will Gohan realize he made a mistake in challenging Krillin to a fight?

Find out when "Dragon Ball Super" episode 84 airs over Crunchyroll this Saturday evening at 7:15 CST.