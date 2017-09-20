'Dragon Ball Super' episode 108 spoilers: Gohan to power up into Potential Unleashed state; goodbye Frieza?

Official poster for Toei Animation's "Dragon Ball Super" YouTube/DBSAnimations

With only 30 minutes left until the end of the tournament, all warriors from each universe live to fight another day. This time around, Son Gohan (voiced by Masako Nozawa) will fight against Team Universe 2's Jimeze (Yasuhiro Mamiya).

Despite being described as incredibly strong, Son Gohan would have a hard time defeating Jimeza. Interestingly, the latter comes from Yardrat race and possesses the unique ability to manipulate space and time, allowing him to teleport from one place to another in a blink of an eye.

Upon noticing Son Gohan's struggles, Frieza (Ryūsei Nakao) will go up to him, presumably to extend a helping hand. Unbeknownst to Team Universe 7, the Vicious God is planning to betray them and have already teamed up with Frost (also voiced by Nakao) from Team Universe 6.

"Son Gohan is being chased down by Universe 2's Jimizu, who is a Yardat with the Instant Transmission technique," the official synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 108 reads (via The Saiyan Island). "Frieza looks on as this is happening to Gohan and proposes Universe 6's Frost to join forces with him due to his shared hatred of Saiyans."

That being said, Son Gohan might power into his Potential Unleashed state in order to fight against Frieza and Frost. In this state, the half-Saiyan's abilities were improved along with the strength of his hidden power.

Frieza's betrayal comes as no surprise to the fans of "Dragon Ball" franchise. The villainous character also made no secret that he despises the Saiyans and wants to eradicate them due to his fear that they would overpower him.

Aside from Son Gohan's battle with Frieza and Frost, Son Goku (Masako Nozawa) will also go head-to-head with Team Universe 2's Brianne de Chateau. Team Universe 6's Cabba, on the other hand, will spar against Pride Troopers' Toppo (Team Universe 11).

Episode 108 of "Dragon Ball Super," titled "Frieza and Frost! Conjoined Malice?!" is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 24.