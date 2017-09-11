'Dragon Ball Super' episode 107 release date, spoilers: Master Roshi to make a great sacrifice; Vegeta in trouble?

Official poster for Toei Animation's "Dragon Ball Super" Toei Animation

Following a week-long hiatus, "Dragon Ball Super" episode 107 will be featuring a lot of events, especially the great battle between the Universe 7 warriors and Frost. In order to defeat the villain, one of the beloved fighters in the series is expected to make the ultimate sacrifice.

According to Blasting News, "Dragon Ball Super" episode 107 will not bode too well for the Universe 7 team led by Son Goku, as Frost will finally appear in the Tournament of Power. This is the first time that the classic "Dragon Ball" villain will make a special participation in the Tournament of Power arc, and so far, Frost is already spelling trouble for Universe 7.

First off, Frost already kicked Krillin out of the competition, permanently losing one of the helpful members of the Universe 7 team. In the next episode, Frost is expected to continue exacting his revenge on the "Dragon Ball" heroes, although the latter will try to give the villain a hard time.

Among the Universe 7 fighters to take a big risk to defeat Frost is Master Roshi, and he might suffer greatly from the sacrifice that he is willing to do for his team.

The preview for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 107 shows Master Roshi using an Evil Containment Wave attack against Frost. Goku, Krillin and Tien Shinhan are seen worried about their master, as his body is no longer fit to deliver such powerful technique.

Moreover, Master Roshi almost died from his previous battle, if not for Goku successfully reviving the Old Turtle hermit.

Comic Book reported another possible outcome of the upcoming episode, suggesting that Vegeta might be one of the Universe 7 fighters leaving the competition.

It is speculated that Frost will find a way to divert the Evil Containment Wave away from him. In a way to exact revenge against the Saiyan prince, Frost might have Vegeta targeted by Master Roshi's Evil Containment Wave instead.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 107 is scheduled to air on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9:15 a.m. on Crunchyroll. The release of the said episode was postponed last weekend as a history of Japan special was aired.