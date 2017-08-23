'Dragon Ball Super' episode 105 spoilers: Master Roshi in grave danger, surprised by Universe 4's warrior

Japanese voice actor Masaharu Satō voices Master Roshi in "Dragon Ball Super." YouTube/Toei Animation

There is only a little time left before the Tournament of Power ends, and each universe is eager to win. However, Master Roshi, also known as the Turtle Hermit, will find himself in great danger in the 105th episode of "Dragon Ball Super."

But before that, a quick refresher. The previous episode titled "The Ultimate High-Speed Battle Begins! Goku and Hit Join Forces!!" saw Universe 11's Dyspo The Sonic Warrior going head-to-head against Universe 6's legendary assassin, Hit.

While initially having the upper hand, Dyspo felt short before Hit. Suddenly, the former's friend Kunshi rescued him and launched a renewed assault against the legendary assassin.

Before they could finish him off, Goku interfered and rescued Hit. After an intense battle, Kunshi told Dsypo to retreat and regroup with the Pride Troopers. Suddenly, Hit time-skipped behind Kunshi and knocked him off. That said, there are only three Pride Troopers remaining, including Jiren and Toppo.

Now, there are only 35 minutes left until the end of the tournament. Hence, Master Roshi will finally enter the stage after being on the sidelines. He is set to face off against Team Universe 4 warrior, Caway.

However, it seems like Master Roshi will have trouble defeating Caway. In the 50-second preview for episode 105, the Universe 4 warrior appears to have a seductive side and will use it to catch the former off guard.

"As Goku and Hit joins forces, the battle situation in Tournament of Power changes every moment!" the official synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 105 reads. "Since the tournament began, Master Roshi was observing his enemies, but now, he goes up against the universe 4 fighter — Caway. Skills of Master Roshi will finally be on display!"

Episode 105 of "Dragon Ball Super" titled "A Desperate Battle! Master Roshi's Sacrifice!" is scheduled to air on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.