'Dragon Ball Super' episode 104 spoilers: Goku's Super Saiyan God form teased

A screenshot from the "Dragon Ball Super" trailer. Toei Animation

Another exciting week awaits "Dragon Ball Super" fans. A brand-new trailer for the anime series' 104th episode has been released, which teases Son Goku's Super Saiyan God form.

As a quick refresher, the latest episode of "Dragon Ball Super" saw the Universe 7's fighters sparring against the warriors from Team Universe 10. After a grueling battle, Obuni and Rubalt were respectively defeated by Gohan and Piccolo. Hence, Zen-Oh and Future Zen-Oh completely erased Universe 10.

As the Tournament of Power heats up, Goku will reportedly join forces with Universe 6's legendary assassin, Hit, in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 104. Together, they will go head-to-head with Team Universe 11's Dyspo and Kunsi.

However, it will not be an easy one. Dyspo, who looks like Beerus and Champa, is one of the top warriors at the Tournament of Power. He is known for his mind-boggling speed and the ability to take flight through the manipulation of ki.

"Universe 6's Hit is at a disadvantage against the remaining Pride Troopers from Universe 11," the official synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 104 reads. "Then our hero Son Goku steps in to help Hit out. How will this mightiest tag team of Goku and Hit fair against Universe 11?!"

In order to bring down Dyspo, Goku will reportedly unleash his Super Saiyan God form. While his general appearance has only slight differences, the said form allows Goku to detect and possess godly ki, while simultaneously preventing non-deities from sensing him.

The Super Saiyan God form can also assimilate and invalidate an adversary's assaults upon contact. However, the form has downsides: it requires some time for Goku to fully tap into its power and it depletes his energy reserves decently fast. It also has a short time limit, to which it will seamlessly disappear.

Episode 104 of "Dragon Ball Super" titled "The Ultimate High-Speed Battle Begins! Goku and Hit Join Forces!!" is scheduled to air on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.