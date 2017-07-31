'Dragon Ball Super' episode 102 spoilers: Vegeta, Brianne de Chateau battle begins

Fans should get ready for another explosive episode of "Dragon Ball Super." As the Tournament of Power heats up, Vegeta will be going up against Universe 2's Brianne de Chateau in the 102nd episode.

"The Universe 2 warrior Brianne merges with her allies Sanka and Su, transforming into Ribrianne! How powerful is she?!" the official synopsis for "Dragon Ball Super" episode 102 reads. "No.17 doesn't hesitate to attack while Brianne is in the middle of her transformation. But he is criticized as acting tastelessly by not only the people of Universe 2 but Goku to boot?"

Known as the Kamikaze Fireballs, Brianne, Sanka and Suu have the ability to transform into a Magical Girl, which drastically increases their fighting capabilities. Their physical appearances change greatly as a result.

Through the Magical Girl Transformation, Brianne becomes Ribrianne: A fat and round woman who wears a pink jumpsuit with an antenna. In terms of power, the warrior can rotate vertically at high speeds with pinkish energy or aura charging at her opponent.

But, the one question that persists is — can Brianne defeat Super Saiyan Vegeta? The prince of the fallen Saiyan race is currently the second strongest Saiyan on Earth.

Vegeta mostly utilizes the energy wave technique when fighting, which includes the Galick Gun, Lucora Gun, Big Bang Attack, Final Flash, Final Shine Attack and Gamma Burst Flash. The latter is said to be his definitive strategy while in Super Saiyan Blue state.

The Gamma Burst Flash is incredibly powerful as it blows apart multiple enemies who are stronger than Vegeta. However, the said technique takes a substantial toll on him.

Vegeta has also mastered eight different fusions: Vegito, Gogeta, Ex Gogeta, Pinita, Vegenks, Xeno Vegeks, Yamta and Vegecell.

Episode 102 of "Dragon Ball Super" titled "The Power of Love Explodes?! Universe 2's Little Witch Warriors!!" is set to air on Sunday, Aug. 6.