'Dragon Ball FighterZ' trailer reveals often defeated Yamcha has fighting chance

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" adds Yamcha to its roster of playable characters. YouTube/ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe

"Dragon Ball" is a franchise about insanely powerful individuals fighting one another but any "Dragon Ball" fan would recognize one character that always seems to lag behind the strength and skill of all the other guys. This is none other than Yamcha.

Yamcha is popular among "Dragon Ball" fans because of his frequent losses and deaths, which have been subject of many memes. Still, the character never gave up and has always been ready to help defend earth whenever a new enemy appeared.

However, it seems that the upcoming "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is making steps to redeem the character by adding him to the roster of playable heroes. Based on the released gameplay footage, this version of Yamcha may have a fighting chance against the likes of Goku and Vegeta.

In the trailer released by the game, Yamcha is seen beating up Tien Shinhan, another new character in the game who is generally considered to be way more powerful than him.

The Wolf Fang master is shown to be dealing tons of damage using his fighting style. He is an on-the-ground rush-type fighter who specializes in close range combat. He is also shown in the trailer using his signature moves, Wolf Fang Fist and Spirit Ball.

Bandai Namco even went to Twitter to acknowledge Yamcha's newly-found power. "The Wolf Fang Fist Master is ready to lock horns! Saibamen watch out! Lord Yamcha is coming with a vengeance," the company said in a tweet.

"You know what they say! If it looks like a Yamcha, fights like a Yamcha, it's...top tier," it added in another post.

The inclusion of Yamcha in the upcoming game was announced recently, along with Tien Shinhan and Android 21, an original character that will play a large part in the game's story.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2018.