'Dragon Ball FighterZ' roster, release date news: Game adds new playable characters

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will include new playable characters in its roster of fan-favorites, revealing that two famous icons and an original character will be added. Yamcha and Tien Shinhan will appear in the game, together with the newest addition to the group — Android 21.

The game's roster is definitely expanding as Bandai Namco recently announced that Yamcha and Tien will make an appearance in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" as playable fighters. Of course, wherever Tien goes, Chiatzo follows, even though he has been referred to only as an "assist character" in the promotional material. Possibly, the sidekick will only be called on to self-destruct himself when the battle gets tough.

Yamcha and Tien's statistics are also displayed on the promo from the latest issue of V-Jump magazine, as reported by Kotaku. The former will be coming back with his iconic Spirit Ball special — an epic attack that almost never works — while the latter will have as Neo Tri-Beam attack, a special blast that is different from other Ki blasts in the series.

As players might expect, they are fairly middling — Tien is an all-rounder with slightly lower energy, whereas Yamcha is average in all areas but has high speed. Either way, the game looks to be taking the series back to its roots.

Meanwhile, Siliconera reported that an original character will be included in the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" roster. This latest addition, fortunately, is not just another fusion of two existing characters. Android 21, designed by creator Akira Toriyama and whose intellect is on par with that of Dr. Gero, reportedly will play a significant role, but there are no words yet whether she will be playable.

Everyone should then wait for the release of the new characters. "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be out in February 2018. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.