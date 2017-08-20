'Dragon Ball FighterZ' roster: Four more names confirmed as playable characters

A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Fighter Z." Facebook/DBFighterZOfficial

The roster for the upcoming "Dragon Ball FighterZ" continues to grow. The latest issue of Shonen Jump has revealed some interesting details, including a list of four new characters coming to the fighting game.

Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, Android 16 and Android 18 have been confirmed to join the line-up of playable characters in "Dragon Ball FighterZ." This would leave the roster at 11 confirmed names with Teen Gohan, Cell, Frieza, Future Trunks, Majin Buu, Krillin and Piccolo already revealed.

Android 17 will also make an appearance through a special combo attack "Accel Dance" with his twin sister. With respect to Android 16, he will assume a prominent role in the fighting game's "what if" story mode, which features his resurrection and subsequent attack on Goku and friends.

On top of that, Shonen Jump also announced an online three-versus-three party mode. The campaign allows players to choose three characters to form one team and then go head-to-head against the opponent's characters, with the ability to switch out in real time.

"We didn't design it for certain characters to be support, exactly," game director Junya Motomura said in an interview with Red Bull. "It's just that their assist moves have more situations that they can be useful than others. If you have a team filled with these characters, then you'd be able to use their strong assists to take down the stronger characters."

The exciting news comes shortly after developer Arc System Works announced a "Dragon Ball FighterZ" closed beta for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. While no exact release date was announced, the company hopes to launch the closed beta before summer ends.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released for Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in 2018. While waiting, fans can check out the gameplay trailer below.