'Dragon Ball FighterZ' releases video breaking down Trunks' move set

With only a few months before the release of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," Bandai Namco published a video breakdown of the moves and techniques of one of its game's characters, Trunks.

The company posted the video on its Twitter account, with popular gaming community YouTuber Maximilian Dood doing the breakdown. He analyzed the character's move set and combos in great detail. He discussed what made Trunks a very unique character, and gave an overview of the character's strengths and weaknesses.

Maximilian shared that Trunks is probably his personal favorite out of all the "Dragon Ball" characters. In the game, one of the aspects that Trunks excelled in is the normal attack. He has very good long range normal attack and a good sword attack.

The YouTuber said that Trunks is most likely a mid-level character in the game. He compared him to other characters present in the game and stated that Trunks required a little more skill to control effectively, but he is much more fun.

Detailing the character's special attacks, Maximilian demonstrated Trunk's sword combo that ends with pushing back the opponent with a blast. One difficult thing with the character though is inflicting considerable damage on his opponents. This can be remedied by initiating a combo using Trunks, then switching to another character to finish off the combo with more damage.

He also shared Trunk's awesome-looking level three super move, wherein he throws the opponent in the air and hits him with a huge and powerful vertical blast from the ground.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" was announced in June and is expected to hit stores by February 2018. Its gameplay involves two sides fighting against each other, with each controlling one character out of a team of three. The game features 2D-graphics with art design and animation that has been lauded for faithfully sticking to the original source material. It gives the impression that players are watching the anime while being able to control the characters' moves.