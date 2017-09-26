'Dragon Ball FighterZ' release date news: Gameplay trailers show off Tien and Yamcha's moves, Android 21 revealed

A promotional poster for the upcoming fighting game by Bandai Namco, "Dragon Ball FighterZ." Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" recently revealed three new fighters and fans can now see them in action in gameplay trailers that premiered during the Tokyo Game Show last week.

At Tokyo Game Show 2017, Android 21, Yamcha and Tien got the spotlight with their own character trailers as part of developer Bandai Namco's series of videos promoting the characters of "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

One trailer reveals how Goku, Krillin and Android 18 first meet Android 21. Android 21 is first shown wearing doctor's clothes and then tends to an injured Android 18.

Japanese magazine V-Jump reported that Android 21 will be a central character in "Dragon Ball Fighter Z's" what-if story mode. The android is described as a scientist who is as intelligent as the evil Dr. Gero. She may also have a connection with Android 16, as the magazine consistently shows Android 21 next to the revived Android 16.

Yamcha is making waves in the "Dragon Ball" fandom as the character has always been a laughingstock among fans for being weak compared to the rest of the powerful players. The new Yamcha character trailer, however, shows the former butt-of-jokes pulverizing Tien Shinhan of Goku's crew.

Tien is widely considered to be more powerful than Yamcha. Even Bandai Namco's official Twitter account acknowledged the surprising change in Yamcha's powers.

"Wow! Lord Yamcha is so powerful, he took on a full blast from a Saibaman and then just had a nap! He is the best!" the developer posted on Twitter on Sept. 22.

It may be that Yamcha will be spared from another "Dragon Ball" death in the upcoming game. The character has an aggressive fighting style — preferring to get close to his opponent, doling out surprise attacks and his trademark Wolf Fang Fist move.

Tien, on the other hand, is more versatile than Yamcha.

Tien prefers mid-range attacks and uses the Tri-Beam and Dodon Ray moves, calling on the Earthling sidekick Chiaotzu whose telekinetic powers helps Tien defeat his enemies.

Android 18, Tien and Yamcha were first announced on Sept. 18.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released in February 2018.