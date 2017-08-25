'Dragon Ball FighterZ' release date news: CollectorZ Edition to come with Goku statue

A promotional poster for the CollctorZ Edition of the video game "Dragon Ball FighterZ." Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS

Bandai Namco has revealed a premium collector's edition for the upcoming 2-D fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ." Titled CollectorZ Edition, the set will contain limited items for fans of the long-standing Japanese animated series.

To the delight of "Dragon Ball" fans, beta testing sign-ups began on Aug. 22. They were also teased with the announcement of the premium pack.

According to Gamespot, the CollectorZ Edition will cost around $140. The package will be encased in a special box for those who are willing to spend some extra cash for it.

Inside the box are three art boards, the video game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" and a 7-inch statue of Goku in his Super Saiyan form with "manga dimension" featured coloring. The most prized item in the special edition will probably the statue of Goku, who is depicted as already in the middle of a battle, with his shirt tattered.

Manga dimension entails that the illustrators of the manga were heavily involved in making sure that the depiction of the statue is accurate in its art style. This idea is highly appropriate for the video game, especially since it will be a 2-D platform — unlike previous versions in the "Budokai Tenkaichi" series from the same developer.

Both the regular pre-order version of the game and the CollectorZ Edition are now available on Amazon so that players can have immediate access upon the game's release in February 2018.

Players will also have instant access to the recently announced characters: Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta. Additionally, players will have access to special avatars for online matches to let others know that they pre-ordered the game.

There is no final release date as of now, but "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will officially be available on the Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4 in early 2018.