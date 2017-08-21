'Dragon Ball FighterZ' release date, gameplay updates: New characters, story mode revealed

A promotional poster for the fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ." Bandai Namco

It has been revealed that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will include both Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta, as well as Android 16 and Android 18. Along with the revelation of characters for Bandai Namco's upcoming fighting game, a new story mode called "What If" will provide a twist on the main story of the "Dragon Ball" universe.

The Super Saiyan Blue transformations of Goku and Vegeta were revealed only upon the revival of the "Dragon Ball" series. This will be the first time that Bandai Namco will be including these transformations in their "Dragon Ball" games, which will make things interesting for fans of both the fighting games and the series.

Siliconera also reported that the "What If" story mode will revolve around Android 16, whose role in the series was not very significant, and will focus on a hypothetical reality of what would happen if he returned and challenged the protagonists of the show.

There aren't much details surrounding the story, but there will definitely be super androids, which may prove to be challenging for the main characters.

There is no confirmation yet on whether Android 17 will make a comeback, but it is fair to surmise that if the alternative story arc will focus on androids, then he could very well make the final roster and might even play a major role in the story.

Event Hubs further detailed what players can expect from the Super Saiyan Blue characters, providing an in-depth review of their respective statistics. Super Saiyan Blue Goku will be a well-rounded character, much like the lesser versions of him, but will be a little bit more difficult to control due to his speed. Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, on the other hand, will have less defensive prowess, focusing more on his offensive capabilities.

More details will hopefully be revealed as the game release draws to a close. With the closed beta running on Tuesday, Aug. 22, some of the questions regarding "Dragon Ball FighterZ" might just be answered. The fighting game will arrive sometime in 2018.