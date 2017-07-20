'Dragon Ball FighterZ' release date, gameplay news: Two more fighters added to roster

"Dragon Ball FighterZ," which is currently being developed by Arc System Works, creators of "Guilty Bear" and "BlazBlue," will be launching early next year. As the launch date nears, more characters are also being announced for the upcoming fighting game.

Two more fighters were recently introduced to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" and they are Krillin and Piccolo. These two warriors may lack the power of the other Saiyans on the roster but they make up for it with other unique abilities.

Piccolo is able to stretch his arms and grab hold of opponents to stop their attacks. He is also able to fire attack beams at super high speeds.

On the other hand, Krillin is able to use classic "Dragon Ball" moves such as the Kamehameha and Afterimage Technique. He also has in his arsenal of moves the Destructo Disc attack which is difficult to block. The trajectory of Krillin's Ki blasts can also be managed by players in order to save energy for future attacks.

The players that have already been confirmed for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" are father-and-son duo of Goku and Gohan as well as Majin Buu, Vegeta, Frieza, Cell and Future Trunks. The latter was announced at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) on July 16. He was introduced in a teaser which showcased his playing style.

Also announced at EVO 2017 was the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" closed beta for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. Game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has not announced the date for it yet but did say that signups will begin on July 26.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in early 2018. Those who plan to get the upcoming Xbox One X console may have 4K resolution to look forward to if the game becomes available on that platform.