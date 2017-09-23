'Dragon Ball FighterZ' release date, gameplay news: Three new characters, storyline update revealed

A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Fighter Z." Facebook/DBZ_videogames

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is going to be bigger than ever as three new characters have been confirmed ahead of the fighting game's release in 2018. This includes an original "Dragon Ball" character who will play a significant part in the storyline.

According to GameSpot, Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed to V-Jump how the new characters will be beneficial and more entertaining to avid gamers. The Japanese magazine published new information pertaining to the upcoming release of the "Dragon Ball FighterZ," including two of the longtime "Dragon Ball" characters that will be playable.

The newly announced heroes are Yamcha and Tien Shinhan. The former will be known for his unannounced attacks along with his famous Wolf Fang Fist.

On the other hand, Tien will serve as a versatile and flexible character who has the power to come up with different techniques to win the battle. He will be known for the Tri-Beam and the Dodon Ray. One of the things that players will love about him is his ability to get help from his confidant Chiaotzu, who has the power to seal an enemy's attack or movement using telekinesis.

Aside from the two characters mentioned above, V-Jump (as translated by Gematsu) also confirmed the addition of Android 21. She will be at the center of the game, specifically in the story mode known as "What if." What's unique and special about her character is that she will be known as a genius in the game.

Almost nothing can get past her with intelligence that is likened to the villain Dr. Gero. According to the plot, she is also somewhat related to the resurrection of Android 16.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is now available for pre-order but its official release won't be until early next year. Gamers will be able to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.