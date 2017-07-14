'Dragon Ball FighterZ' release date, gameplay news: Fighting Saiyans coming in 2018

Fans of the "Dragon Ball" fighting games will have something to look forward to very soon. A new Saiyan game will be coming around the bend in 2018.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is being developed by Arc System Works, makers of "Guilty Gear" and "BlazBlue." The gameplay borrows ideas from other popular games, most especially from "Marvel vs. Capcom" and its control and team design. Fans will be familiar with this setup and will easily be able to follow the game mechanics.

According to Gamereactor, there is no update yet concerning the storyline the game will employ, nor the traditional story modes. However, the characters from different timelines in the "Dragon Ball Z" franchise have been revealed like the father-and-son duo of Goku and Gohan as well as Majin Buu, Vegeta, Frieza and Cell. Trunks will also be included on the roster very soon.

These Saiyan characters will also be able to change into their super forms by using their special attacks. More characters are expected to be announced as the release nears.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" follows the three-on-three format wherein each player selects three characters to form their team. One character is the lead control and the player can switch with the other supporting characters. Players can also use their supporting characters to perform "assist" maneuvers and do calculated attacks and combos against the other team. The game ends when all three players of either team are defeated.

Advertisement

The game will be released for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018. Those who intend to get the Xbox One X will have 4K resolution to look forward to if the game becomes available on that platform.

A closed beta of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is expected to be available on consoles by the end of summer for fans to test out and appreciate.