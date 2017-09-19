'Dragon Ball FighterZ' player roster news: Three more playable characters confirmed; who is Android 21?

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in February 2018. YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Another day, another "Dragon Ball FighterZ" update. This time around, three new playable characters have been confirmed for the upcoming 2.5D fighting game.

The latest issue of Shueisha's V Jump magazine (via Niche Gamer) has revealed Tien Shinhan, Yamcha, and Android 21 as playable characters in "Dragon Ball FighterZ." The former's best friend, Chiaotzu, will also appear as an assistant character.

The addition of Tien Shinhan and Yamcha as playable characters should not come as a huge surprise for fans. To recall, the former is one of the strongest Earthlings within the "Dragon Ball" universe.

Notably, Tien Shinhan possesses the ability to move each of his eyes freely, enabling him to look in multiple directions at once. He also has the capacity to fly by using the "KI" and can split himself into four indistinguishable copies with all the same power.

Yamcha, on the other hand, can pull off the basic Kamehameha attack. His trademark assault is also called the Wolf Fang Fist, a fast series of powerful punches, swipes, and kicks.

As for Android 21, she is described as an amble researcher with glasses, long bushy brown hair and a ring on her finger. Her intelligence is said to be on par with that of Dr. Gero's, the creator of the Androids.

There is no word yet as to how strong Android 21 is, but she will reportedly play a significant role in "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" main story mode. The character was personally designed by franchise creator, Akira Toriyama.

This would leave the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" roster at 14 with Android 16, Android 18, Frieza, Cell, Teen Gohan, Future Trunks, Son Goku, Majin Buu, Krillin, Piccolo, Vegeta, and Yamcha already revealed.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released for Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2018.