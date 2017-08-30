'Dragon Ball FighterZ' gameplay news: Powers are used to full extent with Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in February 2018. YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe

Fans of both the "Dragon Ball" series and games are greatly anticipating the release of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" in February next year. The trailer for the game revealed what happens when Goku and Vegeta go Super Saiyan Blue, along with some new faces joining the game.

The trailer and gameplay footage was released by the game's developer ArcSystem Works during the 2017 GamesCom event. The trailer showed a little bit of the action that can happen in the game, while bringing in some new fighters to the fold. Krillin and Piccolo were the first pair to face off against each other. Android 16 and Android 18 were the second pair to fight, the latter having Android 17 with them in a two versus one battle.

Perhaps the most exciting part was seeing Goku and Vegeta go Super Saiyan Blue in the game. This transformation was first seen in "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F" and has since been visible in "Dragon Ball Super." Both Goku and Vegeta can reach this form in the game, which makes things more exciting.

However, the difference between this form and Super Saiyan Green as well as with Super Saiyan Rose is that whoever uses this form will have their hair turned blue. This is a significant change, as those who go Super Saiyan either turn blonde or red head.

IGN shared the gameplay footage for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" from the event. It showed Super Saiyan Goku going up against Android 18. While Android 18 was able to inflict damage on Goku, Goku was able to retaliate with moves of his own. Android 18 came out victorious in the fight before the video shifted focus into the other fights that happened.

The gameplay mostly showcased the fighting skills of the Androids, and even gave a glimpse of how players can select their characters in the game. For those who would want to play the game before its official launch in 2018, they can sign up for a closed beta test. Registration has already opened for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, and testing was supposed to start last July 26. It was eventually extended to make room for more players.

