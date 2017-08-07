'Dragon Ball FighterZ' closed beta registration pushed to Aug. 22
The closed beta sign-up for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" was promised by Bandai Namco to be released in July 26. Unfortunately for expectant fans, the date has been pushed to Aug. 22. Fans must be very disappointed given the massive hype surrounding the closed beta which was originally set to take place a few days ago.
During the Evo fighting game tournament that occurred earlier this month, Banda Namco regrettably announced that fans will just have to wait a little longer before they could register for the closed beta.
This is due to the increase in demand by fans which turned out to be more than Bandai Namco initially expected. The developers assured that they will work on the necessary steps to increase the capacity of allowable players to make the closed beta as enjoyable of an experience as possible.
As of today, nine playable characters have been confirmed to be available during the two-day closed beta. Announced just a few days ago was Piccolo and Krillin, who have been a part of the "Dragon Ball" series since the beginning. Future Trunks will also be available, along with Son Goku, Cell Arc young Gohan, Vegeta, Majin Buu, and cell — all of whom are part of the four-minute gameplay trailer of the game. Freeza will also be available to play.
Developed by Arc System Works, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is a two-dimensional fighting game similar to that of "Street Fighter" and "Blazblue." This version strays away from previous "Dragon Ball" fighting games like the "Budokai Tenkaichi" series which offered athree-dimensional platform.
Additionally, the gameplay trailers that have been released show that the mechanics are also very similar to "Marvel vs. Capcom" in that it is possible to play up to three characters with a tag system where players can utilize combos and juggles while swapping characters in the middle of executing them.
The closed beta will be playable to players who are fortunate enough to be accepted after signing up on Sept. 16–18.
