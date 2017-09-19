'Dragon Ball FighterZ' closed beta gameplay news: Game remains faithful to animated series

A promotional poster for the upcoming fighting game by Bandai Namco, "Dragon Ball FighterZ." Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS

On the weekend of Sept. 14 to 16, fighting game fans who secured a closed beta pass to the highly anticipated "Dragon Ball FighterZ" got to play the game before anybody else. Even if the characters available were very limited, people still had a good gauge of where the game is at right now and had shared their experiences online.

According to the Mary Sue, the game, which partnered with Arc System Works, was more faithful to traditional fighting games. The game is a 2-dimensional that is similar to "Street Fighter" but with all the trademark "Dragon Ball" flair. It is described to be easy to pick up, but difficult to master, which will allow players to be easily enticed.

The video game was faithful to the animated show, displaying high-definition graphics without compromising the art style of the anime and the manga. IGN posted a full match that showed just that, complete with what seems like the original voices of the animated shows cast members. The characters in the match had Future Trunks, Super Saiyan Kid Gohan, Cell, Android 16, and Son Goku in Super Saiyan form.

To the surprise of players, other characters were revealed in the closed beta, which had been rumored in the past to be released in the game's full launch in 2018. According to Blasting News, players got to use Tien, Yamcha, and a new android called Android 21. This is the first time that fans ever got to see this specific character and this took players by surprise. It could be surmised that Android 21 will play a significant role in the game's story.

There are both positive and negative reviews about the game. Push Square thought that if Bandai Namco listened to the feedback that they got from the very brief closed beta testing, then the game could have possibly been the best 2-dimensional fighting game that ever existed. On the other hand, Twinfinite felt that the game was a little too faithful to the anime with its combat style, unlimited access to projectiles, and other moves that may prove to be too much for beginners.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" has not yet confirmed a definite release date but this could be a good sign. It could be possible that the game may take longer to come out, depending on the feedback from players. However, this is not necessarily a bad thing since most players would prefer a polished game than a rushed one.