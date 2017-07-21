'Dragon Ball FighterZ' characters news: Closed beta, new fighter announced
Good news for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" fans. Ahead of the upcoming 2.5D fighting game's release, developer Arc System Works announced that a closed beta will take place in the coming months.
The announcement was made during the 2017 Evolution Championship Series (EVO) at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. It is said that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users can begin registering for the game's closed beta on Wednesday, July 26.
While the developer has not revealed an exact date for when the closed beta will start, several reports have suggested that it will launch sometime this year. More details regarding the event will be announced soon.
Aside from the closed beta announcement, Arc System Works has also dropped a brand-new trailer introducing Future Trunks. He is the game's seventh playable character, joining previously announced fighters Son Goku, Majin Buu, Teen Gohan, Cell, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo and Krillin.
To understand the game better, director Junya Motomura shared substantial details about "Dragon Ball FighterZ." In particular, he explained how weaker warriors in the franchise's lore will be able to combat the stronger fighters in the 2.5D fighting game.
"We didn't design it for certain characters to be support, exactly," the director told Red Bull. "It's just that their assist moves have more situations that they can be useful than others. If you have a team filled with these characters, then you'd be able to use their strong assists to take down the stronger characters."
In "Dragon Ball FighterZ," each player will have to select three characters to form one team. One character is controlled and can be switched with one of the two other characters at any time. In order to win the game, all three of the opponent's characters must be defeated.
"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.
-
Actor Dennis Quaid promises new faith-based movie about MercyMe singer Bart Millard will be 'uplifting'
Actor Dennis Quaid will be starring in the upcoming film "I Can Only Imagine," which is based on the popular Christian song of the same name. Quaid says the movie highlights the power of a changed heart.
-
Woman becomes Christian during screening of The Shack
A British evangelist has told of how he led a woman to faith during a recent screening of Christian-themed movie The Shack.
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Canon: How a Bible card game is helping students learn how Scripture began
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Pope Francis makes surprise call to rubbish collector who lost both his legs in collision
- Prince William and Kate meet Salvation Army anti-trafficking worker in Poland
- How this passionate Christian from Samaritan's Purse is helping to save lives in war-torn northern Iraq
- You aren't coming through here: Nuns build chapel to block fracking gas pipeline
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law