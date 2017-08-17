'Dragon Age 4' release date news: Senior creative director drops hints about the next installment

A promotional screenshot of 'Dragon Age: Inquisition" Trespasser DLC. Facebook/dragonage

Mike Laidlaw, the senior creative director of BioWare's fantasy-inspired "Dragon Age" series, has dropped a resounding hint about their plans for the sequels. The developer is not just thinking about "Dragon Age 4" but "Dragon Age 5" seems to be already in the works — at least in terms of conceptualization.

Laidlaw responded to a curious fan on Twitter, who simply asked if BioWare already knows how the series will end.

"There is no planned ending for DA. There is an evolving plan that tends to look 2 games ahead or so," he said.

The director's response not only answered the fan's question, but generated a lot of hype about the creation of not one, but two sequels. It seems that BioWare is tackling both at the same time, which could mean that the stories of both games could be closely intertwined.

If players still remember, BioWare carefully made a setup that strongly hints at a fourth installment of the game in the "Dragon Age: Inquisition" downloadable content (DLC), "Trespasser."

Even if BioWare hasn't officially announced "Dragon Age 4," the creators have barely been able to keep its production a secret — dropping little hints from time to time.

As of late, BioWare has been working primarily on the "Anthem" — a sci-fi video game that will be released in fall 2018.

Electronic Arts has stated that "Anthem" will be different from "Mass Effect" in terms of story and gameplay mechanics. Perhaps it will be a little more like "Destiny" or "Tom Clancy's The Division," with a more straightforward and linear approach.

With "Mass Effect: Andromeda" not meeting expectations, it has caused others to believe that BioWare has been losing some of its magic. Even with the "Mass Effect" series going south, there is still hope for die-hard fans since "Dragon Age: Inquisition" was able to recover from a subpar second installment.

The next "Dragon Age" game isn't expected to arrive until 2019.