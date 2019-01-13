Drag Queen Story Hour at Somerset library draws backlash

(Photo: Drag Queen Story Hour)

The public library in Taunton, Somerset, has been criticised over a forthcoming Drag Queen Story Hour for children.

Taunton Library came under fire after it invited drag queen Alyssa Van Delle to read storybooks to children as part of LGBTQ+ History Month.

An advertisement for the free event on the Somerset Libraries website said: 'Drag Queen Story Time are proud to be working in partnership with Somerset Libraries as part of their LGBTQ+ History Month celebration.

'Alyssa Van Delle will be joining the library team to dazzle and shine with her Sicilian charm, and to celebrate all things LGBTQ.'

At the event on 2 February, Van Delle will be reading 'The Flower Girl Wore Celery', about a flower girl at a lesbian wedding, 'And Tango Makes Three', in which two male penguins become fathers to a baby penguin, and 'Princess Smartypants Breaks the Rules', which tells the story of a princess who makes her own rules at school.