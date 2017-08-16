'Dota 2' adds two new heroes via 'Dueling Fates' update

"Dota 2" is adding two new heroes via the "Dueling Fates" update. YouTube/ dota2

Valve surprised fans of its free-to-play giant "Defense of the Ancients 2" ("Dota 2") by showing a trailer of the upcoming "Dueling Fates" update, which will introduce two new heroes to the game.

The yet unnamed heroes shown in the video are a rapier-wielding swashbuckler whose design looks like a pangolin, and a pink flying fairy holding a lantern that contains a luminous flying creature.

The swashbuckler is seen fighting creeps and rolling over other heroes while narrating in an accent reminiscent of "Zorro" that the most important trait of a hero is style.

Later on, the pink fairy arrives at the scene, holds up a lantern, and unleashes a menacing, glowing creature from it on to the pangolin.

Further details of the new update are not yet available. The release date of the patch was not revealed on the trailer. The names and abilities or playstyle of the new heroes were also not unveiled. However, the fairy is said to be Sylph, as she matched with the name of a yet-to-be-released hero found in the code of a game update released back in May.

According to the game files, Sylph will have the abilities Grapple, Shadow Realm, Flash Powder, and Will O' Wisp.

The two new heroes will only be the second and third heroes to arrive that were not ported from the original "Dota" mod of the game "Warcraft 3." Prior to the addition of Monkey King last year, Valve spent a number of years slowly bringing versions of the original "Dota" heroes into "Dota 2."

With the addition of the two heroes, the game increases its hero count to a total of 115.

The "Dueling Fates" trailer was revealed near the end of the two weeks-long The International 7 (TI7) world championships, which saw teams from around the world battle for a prize pool of more than $24 million.