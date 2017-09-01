Entertainment
'Doom VFR', 'Skyrim VR' and 'Fallout 4 VR' release dates confirmed

Helen Hernane

"Doom VFR" cover photoBethesda Game Studios

Game developer Bethesda dropped major news for virtual reality gamers. Release dates for "Doom", "Skyrim" and "Fallout" VR are all confirmed to take place this year.

"Skyrim VR" will be the first of the three to be released on Nov. 17, but it will only be available for PSVR (PlayStation 4). Next, "Doom VFR" will be launched on Dec. 1 for both PSVR and HTC Vive (PC). Bethesda Vice President of PR and Marketing Pete Hines joked in his Twitter account (@DCDeacon) that the "F: in VFR is the same as the one in BFG.

Lastly, "Fallout 4 VR" will be available on Dec. 12 and exclusively for HTC Vive. This game will cost $60 and, according to Steam, it will include "the complete core game with all-new combat, crafting, and building systems fully reimagined for virtual reality."

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR" will be sold for $60, while "Doom VFR" will cost half the price at $30. While Skyrim will include the expansion pack, Doom is a cut-down version of the original. This version would allow players to "teleport" around the battlefield.

This announcement is not the only thing Bethesda has in store for its fans. The 21st annual QuakeCon started on Aug. 24 and will last until Aug. 27 in Gaylord Texan, Grapevine, TX.

Gamers who will attend the free event will gain trial access to unreleased Bethesda games, such as "Wolfenstein: The New Colossus," "Dishonored: Death of the Outsider," and "The Evil Within 2."

The event will also host the Quake World Championships, which has a million-dollar prize at stake. This year's QuakeCon will also bring back the Table Top Village, where gamers could play card and board games.

For those who will not be able to attend, there is a livestream of the epic match online. Players will also have access to discounts and some freebies if gamers play "Quake Champions" during the QuakeCon, even if players are not at the event itself in Texas.

