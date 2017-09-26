'Doom' on Switch news: Game specifications and resolution confirmed

Killing demons will be available on Switch for the Holiday. Steam/DOOM

There is no escape for the legions of hell, as "Doom," the award-winning first-person shooter (FPS) by Bethesda and id Software, is coming to Nintendo Switch, although only at 720p resolution.

Bethesda has recently reworked "Doom" to fit and run well in the relatively modest Switch hardware, although some players might find the resolution lacking. The game will also be locked at a frame rate of 30 frames per second, compared to the 60+ frames per second performance of its PC and home console counterparts. This high frame rate is due to the graphical demand of the game, which is considered one of the best-looking video games of 2016 and is still used today for gaming PC benchmarks.

This reworking of the game's code to fit the Nintendo Switch was handled by Panic Button, the same company responsible for the Switch port of the automobile soccer game "Rocket League," which was also locked at 720p.

Fans worrying that there might be a compromise in the game's fidelity need not fret too much, as Bethesda has announced that the "Doom" game engine is an extremely scalable technology. The company promised that gameplay experience will remain consistently smooth despite the lower resolution and frame rate.

Also included in the Switch version is the multiplayer mode, which is completely optional and can be skipped should players not want it. The 9-gigabyte (GB) multiplayer content will be excluded from the physical copy of the game and will have to be downloaded.

Cog Connected has stated that if "Doom" would be locked to 720p on Switch, fans can expect other Bethesda FPS games, like "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," to also have the same resolution and frame rate if ported to the new Nintendo handheld device.

Although no specific date has been announced for "Doom" on Switch, it has been scheduled for a 2017 holiday release.