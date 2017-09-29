'Doom' on Nintendo Switch news: No SnapMap included, multiplayer to be optional

Promotional photo for "Doom" on Nintendo Switch. Twitter/DOOM

Demons on planet Mars get a preview, as "Doom" for Nintendo Switch is tested by video game journalists, revealing its pros and cons on the handheld console.

The demo for "Doom" on Switch has been tested out by website Digital Trends, and they described it as a pleasant and brutally satisfying experience. However, the game and its Switch port also came with some limitations, as remaking a game as big as "Doom" on a portable software was a huge undertaking.

The game reportedly features the same layouts and enemy placements as its PC and home console counterparts, meaning those who have already played and finished it will find it familiar. The game's campaign and arcade modes are both intact. The feature that got cut, however, was the SnapMap level editor that allows players on the PC and console versions to create their own demon-infested map designs and game modes and share them with other players.

This may be a deal breaker to some, as the maps actually increase the longevity and replay value of the game. Still, the developers of the game apparently did a commendable job capturing the frantic gunplay pace in "Doom," which expects players to jump from demon to demon, killing them in a visceral and merciless fashion. That said, this can only be experienced at a frame rate of 30 frames per second as opposed to the smoother 60+ frames per second on the PC and home consoles.

After ploughing through hordes of demons in the single player campaign, players will then be able to have a go at one another in the multiplayer mode of "Doom." This, however, will require a separate 9-gigabyte (GB) download, making the complete "Doom" game approximately 25 GB. The multiplayer will include both classic and new game modes found in the original PC and console releases.

No specific release date has been announced for "Doom" on Switch although it has been scheduled for a 2017 holiday release.