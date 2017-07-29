Don't leave trafficking victims destitute, says Christian charity

x

Anti-trafficking campaigners are calling for more support to be given to victims, who face homelessness and destitution after they are 'rescued' from their abusers.

Tomorrow marks the UN World Day against Trafficking in Persons and Christian charity CARE says the Government must do more to help.

CARE'S Louise Gleich gave evidence to Parliament alongside Baroness Butler-Sloss and Kate Roberts from the Human Trafficking Foundation. ParliamentLive.TV

It says recent statistics from the National Crime Agency show the number of people found in situations of possible exploitation is increasing. However, the 3,805 people referred to the authorities in 2016 is still far fewer than the estimated 10,000-13,000 people trapped in modern day slavery in the UK.

Furthermore, says CARE, even those who are referred for help are only given limited support while the authorities decided if there is enough evidence to conclude they have been a victim. Once they receive that decision the support ends. This leaves many people facing homelessness, destitution and at risk of further exploitation.

In April, the House of Common's Work and Pensions Committee strongly criticised the Modern Slavery Act for failing to provide victims with a pathway to recovery and called on the Government to give all victims support and the right to remain in the UK for 12 months so that they can begin a meaningful rehabilitation.

A new Private Members bill has been proposed by Christian Peer Lord McColl of Dulwich to guarantee victims will be given support for this longer period. The bill will be debated when Parliament returns in September.

CARE spokeswoman Louise Gleich said: 'The Modern Slavery Act 2015 was a great leap forward but there is more work to be done to improve the situation of victims.

'It cannot be right that someone receives a letter from the authorities recognising they are a victim, but then not be entitled to any form of support. We can and must do more to offer victims protection, somewhere safe to live and a helping hand as they recover from their ordeal and begin to rebuild their lives.

'Lord McColl's Bill will make sure victims receive this essential support and we hope that peers will give it their backing.'