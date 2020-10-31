'Don't close us again,' say Welsh church leaders

The Welsh Government is being urged to keep churches open in another 'firebreak' lockdown in the New Year.

Churches in the region threatened legal action after being forced to close during the current firebreak lockdown. The Welsh Government responded by telling them that they could re-open on November 9.

Now, in another letter to the Welsh Assembly, the church leaders have asked to meet Welsh First Minister Mark Drakerford to discuss any changes affecting churches.

They are seeking reassurances from ministers "that any future legislation would respect the principle of church independence, and in particular, would not impose a legally binding ban on church services".

"If there is a prohibition on our clients' freedom to worship following the expiration of the index regulations, our clients reserve their position concerning future judicial review proceedings," they write.

Rev Clyde Thomas, leader of Victory Church in Cwbran, said: "We welcome the news that the Welsh Assembly will not be extending the current ban on churches during this firebreak. However, we are deeply concerned by the likelihood of a second firebreak in January and need dialogue and reassurances.

"The 'likely' firebreak in the New Year would come at a time when the highly vulnerable people we serve in our community need us most.

"The church must have the freedom to worship and to be open so that we can support our communities physically, emotionally and spiritually."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting the church leaders, said: "A forced closure of churches by the secular government violates centuries of constitutional tradition. The church serves at the heart of our public life and as well as seeking to meet the physical needs of many it exists to bring the Good News and hope of Jesus Christ in the middle of a national crisis.

"We call on the First Minister of Wales to meet with these church leaders to discuss how the long held constitutional principle of the independence of the church and its roll within society will be upheld in Wales moving forward."