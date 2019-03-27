Don't abuse our MPs, pray for them, says Archbishop of Canterbury

(Photo: Pexels/Oltion Bregu)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has issued an appeal for civility as MPs try to find a way to end the deadlock over Brexit.

Writing on Twitter, Justin Welby called for "respect" as MPs were to begin debating various motions offering different Brexit scenarios.

Options on the table range from a hard no-deal Brexit to 'softer' arrangements that would see Britain remain in a customs union and single market.

It has been reported that some MPs want Theresa May to confirm her own departure date from Number 10 as a condition to backing her deal.

Archbishop Welby said it was "easy" to abuse and threaten MPs over their positions on Brexit.

Instead of this, he said people should pray for them or at least "intend well" as MPs seek to find a way forward that has the broad support of the nation.

"It's easy to tell MPs how badly they are doing, easy to abuse and threaten," he said.

"But they have to decide for us and deserve respect. Let us pray for them (or intend well if not pray), for a decision that has widespread support and for a process that brings national agreement."

After years of division, the Archbishop said in a separate post that it was important that the outcome of the referendum be respected and that a way be found to unite the country.

"Reconciliation is less about agreeing than about finding out how to disagree well. We must respect the vote of the people and unite our country," he said.

The Baptist Union of Great Britain has also raised concerns about threats to MPs.

It has asked its members to write letters to MPs assuring them of their prayerful support as Parliament continues to seek an agreement on Britain's departure from the EU.

The BUGB said its churches would "continue to offer spaces which foster community and conversation and where all are welcome".

"As Christians, we do not have to agree with those who represent us to pray and to care for them (1 Tim 2:1-2). We think this is especially important as the tone of conversation in our current political climate has also become personally vitriolic," it said.

"We know that MPs are receiving high numbers of hate mail, which can only have a negative effect on them and their staff in an already stressful environment. We value our democratic processes, and to have officials we have elected and can call to account. There is, we believe, a way to do this without aggression or intimidation."