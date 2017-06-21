Donald Trump's state visit to UK in doubt after no mention of it in Queen's Speech

x

US President Donald Trump. There is speculation that his state visit to the UK has been put on hold. Reuters

A planned state visit by Donald Trump was cast into fresh doubt today by the Queen's speech, as the Monarch did notmention it during her address to Parliament.

The speech usually mentions any state visits planned for the duration of the parliament. The Queen said she and Prince Philip 'look forward to welcoming their majesties King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a state visit in July'.

But it did not make reference to a Trump visit, which was initially planned for this summer after the Prime Minister Theresa May invited him on behalf of the Queen when she visited the US President in Washington in January, shortly after he took office.

This Queen's speech is supposed to herald a parliament lasting two years, so there was speculation today that no date for Trump's visit has been scheduled for the near future.

Number Ten today said that the only reason there was no mention of a Trump visit in the Queen's Speech was because no date has yet been set.

Advertisement

The Guardian reported earlier this month that Trump told May that he does not want to go ahead with the state visit until the British public supports it, and that he wanted to avoid protests.

Social media users have likened the hat worn by the Queen for today's Queen's Speech with the flag of the European Union. Twitter

Meanwhile, social media users had some fun with the Queen's Speech today by likening the hat worn by the Queen to the flag of the European Union.

After a Queen's Speech agenda dominated by some 8 Bills relating to Brexit, there was speculation that the Queen was giving a coded message with her hat.

The Daily Mail said the hat looked 'suspiciously' like the EU flag while The Telegraph asked: 'Is the Queen trying to tell us something about Brexit with her hat?'

The Queen remains impeccably above party politics despite speculation in The Sun during the referendum last year that she favoured leaving the EU.

Am I the only one to see a similarity between the Queen's hat and the Flag of Europe?#QueensSpeech #Brexit #brexittalks #justsaying pic.twitter.com/uXCmR4MuiI — Interfaith Matters (@__Interfaith__) June 21, 2017

Not to be facetious but the Queen's hat looks like the European Union flag pic.twitter.com/1nDJ3sWDTd — Federica Cocco (@federicacocco) June 21, 2017