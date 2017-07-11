Donald Trump visit to UK postponed to next year

x

Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom will go ahead, but not until next year.

The US President was invited by Prime Minister Theresa May to come to Britain in a state visit expected to take place this summer.

Nearly two million people have signed a petition calling for the visit to be rescinded and speaker John Bercow said he did not want Trump to speak in Parliament.

US officials are understood to have been concerned about the embarrassment of possible protests during the visit.

The news that the visit will now take place next year rather than this summer was broken this morning by Sky News, which cites senior government sources.

However, it is still possible that Trump will make an earlier, private visit to the UK to visit his two Scottish golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire.

Sky suggests the timing of Trump's visit depends on how long May survives as Prime Minister.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer has said that Trump looks forward to visiting Britain but it will not be in the near future.

A No 10 spokesman said: 'An invitation has been extended and accepted. The visit wasn't mentioned in the Queen's Speech because a date hasn't been fixed yet.'