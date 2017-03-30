Donald Trump Mexico wall latest news: Mexicans who help in building border wall are 'traitors,' says Archdiocese of Mexico

An editorial published in "Desde la Fe," the weekly publication of the Archdiocese of Mexico, echoed the sentiment of the Roman Catholic Church about the border wall proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The editorial, titled "Treason Against the Homeland," used strong words to describe Mexicans who are helping in the construction of the wall. Individuals were labeled as "traitors," while the businesses profiting from the project by supplying the materials for its construction were labeled as "immoral." It also attacked the Mexican government, calling it "timid" and saying that it needs to stop the local companies that are helping to construct the wall.

According to The Telegraph, Cemex and Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua are two of the companies that have expressed their interest in providing supplies for the construction of the wall. The two companies have said this despite economy minister Ildefonso Guajardom's warning that businesses that will help in this project may find themselves being boycotted by Mexicans.

"Any company intending to invest in the wall of the fanatic Trump would be immoral. But, above all, its shareholders and owners should be considered traitors to the homeland. The wall is an open threat that violates relations and peace," the editorial read.

"Signing up for a project that is a serious affront to dignity is shooting yourself in the foot. The wall is a monument of intimidation and silence, of xenophobic hatred," it went on to say.

Cardinal Norberto Rivera, the spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Mexico City, said to Reuters that the editorial is representative of the church's stance regarding the issue. During the campaign period for the U.S. presidential elections, Pope Francis said Trump's statement about building a wall is "not Christian."

Meanwhile, the project's source of funding is still unclear. Trump declared that Mexico will cover the costs, while Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has categorically stated that the country will not do so.