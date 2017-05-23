World
Archbishops of Canterbury and York urge Manchester: 'Please do not be divided'
'In our grief, we call on God to strengthen us to resist evil.' The Bishop of Manchester on the ...
Trump in Israel pays tribute to victims of Holocaust, 'history's darkest hour'
Manchester Attack: How Manchester's churches are responding
Religion, racism and nationalism are 'over' says The 1975's Matt Healy after Manchester attack
'I forgive and accept': Christian former governor of Jakarta withdraws appeal over imprisonment for ...
What's really wrong with what Katie Hopkins said about Manchester
'Justice is all we want': Fight for American pastor jailed in Turkey continues
Manchester attack: Queen offers prayers and praise for people of Manchester
Ivanka Trump to discuss human trafficking at Vatican as President meets Pope Francis

Donald Trump leads prayers for Manchester from global leaders: 'They are evil losers in life'

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Donald Trump has lead worldwide condemnation of a terrorist attack in Manchester, northern England, on Monday night.

The US President joined other global leaders in offering prayers and thoughts for the victims after 22 were killed and 59 injured in a suicide explosion at a teen pop concert.

Donald Trump was speaking from Bethlehem where he is meeting the Palestinian President Mahmoud AbbasReuters

Speaking from Bethlehem where he is meeting the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump called for this 'wicked ideology' to be 'completely obliterated' from the earth.

'I would like to begin offering my prayers for the people of Manchester in the UK. I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and those killed, and so many families of the victims,' he said, describing the killers as 'evil losers in life'.

He said: 'I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think it was a great term. I will call them from now on losers. Because that's what they are – losers. We will have more of them but they are losers. Remember that.'

Advertisement

He added: 'We can't stand any more slaughter of innocent people ... Terrorists and those who give them comfort must be driven out. This wicked ideology must be completely obliterated and innocent must be protected.'

Leaders around the world joined to voice their outrage and sympathy. 

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he was sending condolences to the families of those murdered and wishes of a speedy recovery to the wounded. 'Terrorism is a global threat and it is incumbent on the enlightened countries to defeat it everywhere,' he said. German chancellor Angela Merkel said she was 'standing shoulder to shoulder' with the UK at this time, adding it was 'incomprehensible' someone would target a children's pop concert. She said the attack 'will only strengthen our determination to keep acting together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhuman deeds'. Canada's Justin Trudeau tweeted: 

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, also sent his condolences.

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, tweeted he is 'pained by the attack'. 

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY