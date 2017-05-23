Donald Trump leads prayers for Manchester from global leaders: 'They are evil losers in life'

x

Donald Trump has lead worldwide condemnation of a terrorist attack in Manchester, northern England, on Monday night.

The US President joined other global leaders in offering prayers and thoughts for the victims after 22 were killed and 59 injured in a suicide explosion at a teen pop concert.

Donald Trump was speaking from Bethlehem where he is meeting the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Reuters

Speaking from Bethlehem where he is meeting the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump called for this 'wicked ideology' to be 'completely obliterated' from the earth.

'I would like to begin offering my prayers for the people of Manchester in the UK. I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and those killed, and so many families of the victims,' he said, describing the killers as 'evil losers in life'.

He said: 'I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think it was a great term. I will call them from now on losers. Because that's what they are – losers. We will have more of them but they are losers. Remember that.'

He added: 'We can't stand any more slaughter of innocent people ... Terrorists and those who give them comfort must be driven out. This wicked ideology must be completely obliterated and innocent must be protected.'

Leaders around the world joined to voice their outrage and sympathy.

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted:

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 23, 2017

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he was sending condolences to the families of those murdered and wishes of a speedy recovery to the wounded. 'Terrorism is a global threat and it is incumbent on the enlightened countries to defeat it everywhere,' he said. German chancellor Angela Merkel said she was 'standing shoulder to shoulder' with the UK at this time, adding it was 'incomprehensible' someone would target a children's pop concert. She said the attack 'will only strengthen our determination to keep acting together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhuman deeds'. Canada's Justin Trudeau tweeted:

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2017

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, also sent his condolences.

Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to the British Prime Minister following Manchester bomb attack — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) May 23, 2017

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, tweeted he is 'pained by the attack'.