Does 'The Punisher' finally have a release date? Magazine scan points to October premiere

Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is out for blood again in the upcoming Netflix series "The Punisher." Netflix

Netflix and Marvel's next tie-up series "The Punisher" might finally have a release date.

MCU Exchange got their hands on a scanned copy of an upcoming issue of Total Film magazine, which lists Oct. 13 as the "The Punisher's" premiere date.

Previously, the only release date that surfaced was sometime in November, as Netflix has been keeping mum on the series' official launch.

Dearbhla Walsh, who directed one of the series' episodes, told The Hollywood Reporter that her "The Punisher" episode would air before Christmas.

Speaking about her transition to U.S. projects after working in the United Kingdom, Walsh said, "[I've directed] one other time that hasn't been aired yet, which was an episode for the new Marvel series 'The Punisher,' which I did just before Christmas, but it's not airing until November."

It was predicted that the show would come out on Nov. 10, which is the anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps and is one day before Veteran's Day in the United States.

MCU Exchange noted that since Oct. 13 is the premiere date of Netflix's other series, "Mindhunter," it might have been a date mix-up on Total Film's end.

"The Punisher" stars Jon Bernthal as the titular character, also known as Frank Castle. Joining him are Ben Barnes, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Deborah Ann Woll, Daniel Webber, Jason R. Moore, Paul Schulze, Jaime Ray Newman and Michael Nathanson.

The series began production in October 2016 and wrapped up in April 2017.

Based on the comic book character of the same name that debuted in 1974 as one of Spiderman's villains, The Punisher soon became a fan favorite until he starred in several series and live-action movies.

Netflix recently released the full-length trailer for the series, following a cryptic marketing campaign that left out the show's premiere date.

Netflix's "The Punisher" comes out in late 2017.